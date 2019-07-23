Vehicle collides into Okanagan home and drives away

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for witnesses to come forward in relation to a hit-and-run collision on Mission Hill Friday, July 18, where a vehicle allegedly collided with a home.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 3900 block of Okanagan Avenue. Occupants of the home told police they heard the thunderous sounds of the crash just before 9 p.m., and felt the home shake. No one in the home was injured as a result of the incident.

The yard received extensive damage to a fence and landscaping, while the home received what appeared at the time to be minor damages.

“Witnesses report seeing a dark coloured sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed just moments after the incident occurred,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Given the damages to the property, the suspect vehicle will most likely have significant damage to its front end and will be missing the driver side mirror.”

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Missing teens named as suspects in three Northern B.C. killings



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.