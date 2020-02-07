Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Update, Feb. 7, 12:50 p.m.
Drive BC reports traffic is flowing once again on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.
The highway was temporary closed due to a motor-vehicle collision that is reported to have occurred between Ford Road and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road later in the morning on Friday, Feb. 7.
Original story
Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is closed due to a vehicle accident that occurred between Ford Road and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.
#BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between Ford rd. and Sunnybrae-Canoe Pt Rd. in #TappenBC. Crews are on scene. Detour not available. #SalmonArmBC
For more information: https://t.co/eOnnkFMnMy
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2020
Drive BC reports an assessment is in progress and a detour is unavailable.