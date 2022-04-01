(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon backs up Kelowna noon-hour traffic

Two vehicles appear to be involved

A two-vehicle incident at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Road closed southbound lanes on both roads Friday morning.

The collision occurred just before noon. Police closed off the intersection when they arrived approximately twenty minutes later.

A tow truck arrived on scene to take away the damaged vehicles. Photos from the scene indicate debris scattered on the roadway.

One fire truck, as well as one ambulance, attended to the scene.

READ MORE: Starbucks to stand where crowd favourite Kelowna Taco Time once stood tall

Kelowna

Previous story
Kelowna council to consider rezoning for two proposed housing developments
Next story
U.S. Congress votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Okanagan College Coyotes win twice against Edmonton to open season

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon backs up Kelowna noon-hour traffic

(Photo - Tami Quan)
West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL playoffs against Vernon

Conceptual rendering of project proposed for 285-287 Nickel Road.
Kelowna council to consider rezoning for two proposed housing developments