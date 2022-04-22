Crash at Springfield and Cooper stalls morning commute

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m.

A red car appeared to smash into the median just before the intersection of Springfield and Cooper Road, causing traffic delays during the Friday morning commute.

Just after 7:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash, however, only the red car remained at the scene.

The red Corella suffered damaged to the passenger side.

Traffic is slow going in the area. One lane is blocked on Cooper as is the westbound lane on Springfield.

Two fire trucks, two police cars and two ambulances were on scene, but more major injuries were reported.

