Crash at Springfield and Cooper stalls morning commute

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m.

A red car appeared to smash into the median just before the intersection of Springfield and Cooper Road, causing traffic delays during the Friday morning commute.

Just after 7:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash, however, only the red car remained at the scene.

The red Corella suffered damaged to the passenger side.

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Traffic is slow going in the area. One lane is blocked on Cooper as is the westbound lane on Springfield.

Two fire trucks, two police cars and two ambulances were on scene, but more major injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport marking 75 flights around the sun

READ MORE: Kelowna Gospel Mission feeds hundreds Easter dinner

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelownamotor vehicle crash

Previous story
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose ‘dangerous challenge’ to health system: union
Next story
Kelowna council considers nearly 4% property tax increase

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna council considers nearly 4% property tax increase

Back in January 2014, then school district superintendent Hugh Gloster signed what was the second Central Okanagan School District Aboriginal Education Enhancement Agreement, with the goal over the next five years to improve the graduation rate of Indigenous students. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school board prepared for new Indigenous grad requirement

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Crash at Springfield and Cooper stalls morning commute

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?