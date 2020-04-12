Vehicle crash between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on April 12

Vehicle accident just outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna. Southbound traffic halted. Ambulance on scene. (Photo - Brendan Shykora)

A car crash in between Commonwealth Road and Old Vernon Road, outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna halted traffic.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The southbound lane has since been opened to one lane, but travellers should prepare for delays.

UPDATE – SB OPEN- #BCHwy97– Vehicle incident has the southbound side of the highway open to one lane between Commonwealth rd and Old Vernon rd. Expect delays.

Next update: 2:15 PM

More info: https://t.co/m3NjhnIL2w#KelownaBC #LakeCountryBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 12, 2020

Vehicle accident just outside of Winfield heading to Kelowna. Southbound traffic halted. Ambulance on scene. @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/lcjRiWNKVc — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) April 12, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

