The front of the Glenrosa Convenience Store is tapped off

Vehicle crashes into building in West Kelowna. (Dave Ogilvie)

A vehicle smashed into the front of the Glenrosa Convenience Store, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. just off Gorman Road in West Kelowna.

The vehicle damaged the a post as well as the front of the building.

RCMP and the fire department attended the scene, BC Ambulance was not needed according to witnesses.

The front entrance to the building is taped off.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the building.

