Vehicle drives along Penticton’s KVR Trail into sinkhole

A vehicle was seen trapped in a sinkhole with 2 police vehicles nearby

A vehicle trapped in a sinkhole along the KVR Trail was spotted by West Bench residents earlier on Thursday, April 14. RCMP were also on scene. (Charles Hatchard - Facebook)

Motorized vehicles do not belong on the KVR Trail, something one driver clearly ignored on Thursday morning.

A single vehicle was photographed stuck in one of many sinkholes that have formed along the KVR Trail in the West Bench Area. The stuck vehicle was met by two police vehicles.

An unmarked police vehicle, RCMP cruiser and an officer were also seen near the bridge over the trail near Moorpark Drive at around the same time.

Multiple members of the Penticton RCMP responded to the trail in the West Bench area above Penticton and were searching the area, according to locals posting on social media.

A request for any information from the Penticton RCMP was not returned.

It is not currently known whether the driver was injured, or under the influence at the time that they drove onto the KVR Trail, or whether there were other occupants in the vehicle with them.

Motorized vehicles including dirt bikes or ATVs, outside of designated Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen vehicles which service the trail, are not allowed to drive on the KVR Trail around Penticton or Summerland.

More details to come.

