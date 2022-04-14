A vehicle trapped in a sinkhole along the KVR Trail was spotted by West Bench residents earlier on Thursday, April 14. RCMP were also on scene. (Charles Hatchard - Facebook)

A vehicle trapped in a sinkhole along the KVR Trail was spotted by West Bench residents earlier on Thursday, April 14. RCMP were also on scene. (Charles Hatchard - Facebook)

Vehicle drives along Penticton’s KVR Trail into sinkhole

A vehicle was seen trapped in a sinkhole with 2 police vehicles nearby

Motorized vehicles do not belong on the KVR Trail, something one driver clearly ignored on Thursday morning.

A single vehicle was photographed stuck in one of many sinkholes that have formed along the KVR Trail in the West Bench Area. The stuck vehicle was met by two police vehicles.

An unmarked police vehicle, RCMP cruiser and an officer were also seen near the bridge over the trail near Moorpark Drive at around the same time.

Multiple members of the Penticton RCMP responded to the trail in the West Bench area above Penticton and were searching the area, according to locals posting on social media.

A request for any information from the Penticton RCMP was not returned.

READ ALSO: Don’t be surprised by flurries on B.C.’s highways this Easter: Environment Canada

It is not currently known whether the driver was injured, or under the influence at the time that they drove onto the KVR Trail, or whether there were other occupants in the vehicle with them.

Motorized vehicles including dirt bikes or ATVs, outside of designated Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen vehicles which service the trail, are not allowed to drive on the KVR Trail around Penticton or Summerland.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Don’t be surprised by flurries on B.C.’s highways this Easter: Environment Canada
Next story
Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital recovered by police

Just Posted

(Photo/Regional District Central Okanagan)
Central Okanagan Regional District board Regional gets update on evacuation planning

Photo credit Alkan Emin/hellorhighwater.ca
Canyon coming to the valley for fall show at Creekside Theatre

The Oot n’ Oots have been nominated for Children’s Album of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards for their album “Ponderosa Bunchgrass and the Golden Rule” (The Oot n’ Oots) The Oot n’ Oots have been nominated for Children’s Album of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards for their album “Ponderosa Bunchgrass and the Golden Rule” (The Oot n’ Oots)
Kelowna children’s band Oot n’ Oots nominated for Juno

An average of three people are killed in B.C. every year during the Easter long weekend as a result of an accident on one of the province’s major highways, according to ICBC. (Photo: Andrea DeMeer)
Don’t be surprised by flurries on B.C.’s highways this Easter: Environment Canada