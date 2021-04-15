Vehicle drives into Penticton vineyard

The driver of the truck was taken away in ambulance

A driver crashed into the Monster Vineyard on Lower Bench Road on April 15. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A driver was taken away in ambulance after his truck drove into the vines at Monster Winery on Thursday.

Just after noon, the truck drove off road and into the vineyard located at tupper and Lower Bench Road.

Fire and police also attended the scene and the driver was helped into an ambulance.

It isn’t known at this time what caused him to go off road.

Vehicle traffic is down to one lane on Lower Bench as of 12:25 p.m.

READ ALSO: Penticton road rage caught on camera

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.