Highway 5 closed north of Hope due to vehicle fire

Highway 5 is closed while crews deal with roadside fire near Othello Tunnels

A Drive BC webcam shows a fire just outside of Hope on July 20, 2021, along Highway 5 close to the Othello Tunnels. (Drive BC)

A fire erupted just outside of Hope on Highway 5 Tuesday afternoon, prompting a full road closure at the Hwy 3/Hwy 5 junction.

RCMP have already confirmed that the smoke being seen in the area is from a vehicle fire.

“BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack is advising that Highway 5 is CLOSED at the Hwy 3/Hwy 5 split due to a vehicle fire on Highway 5 near the Othello pull-out,” they said in an immediate release to the media.

BC Wildfire Service has already sent out a helicopter with water bucket to the scene.

RCMP remind motorists to monitor DriveBC.ca for updates regarding the highway closure. Motorists are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel at the scene.

