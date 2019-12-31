Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97C is closed due to a dangerous goods vehicle fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Highway 5A, Aspen Grove and Highway 5 to Merritt for 22.4 km.

An assessment is in progress. The estimated time of opening is not known.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Central and North Okanagan.

A total of 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson, by Tuesday evening. While in the Central and South Thompson region 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Peachland open after crash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation
Next story
Highway 97 in Peachland open after crash

Just Posted

Highway 97 in Peachland open after crash

A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

West Kelowna welcomes first legal cannabis store: Spritleaf

The private shop opened its doors to the public last Saturday

Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors

Nolan Foote opened the scoring and added an assist in Canada’s win today

Waste and recycling fees set to go up across Central Okanagan

Glenmore Landfill and Westside Recycling Centre both raising fees on Jan. 1

Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Conservation Office says this has been a bad year for poaching in Kelowna

Welcome Inn invites community to tour new Kelowna shelter

The site will officially open on New Year’s Day

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub in the north Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

UPDATE: Traffic now moving following accident near Enderby

Both drivers taken to hospital following crash near Highway 97B junction

New North Okanagan group celebrates benefits of whole foods

Plant-based groups sets down roots

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

South Okanagan Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Most Read