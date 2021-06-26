The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

UPDATE: Hwy 1 east of Revelstoke expected to be closed until evening

Emergency crews are on scene and no detour is available

Update June 26, 2 p.m.

DriveBC estimates Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will reopen at 8 p.m.

More to come.

Original Story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle fire that occurred around noon.

According to DriveBC, the June 26 incident happened between Donald Road and Blaeberry River Road West.

Emergency crews are on scene and motorists should expect major delays as no detour is available.

