Vehicle fire in East Kelowna deemed as suspicious

The fire was reported and doused around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning (Sept. 13)

An early morning vehicle fire in East Kelowna has been deemed as suspicious.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), the Kelowna Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire found at the end of Dunster Road. Initially, the blaze was reported as a grass fire at the corner of Springfield Road and Gerstmar Road but found the fire on the other side of Mission Creek.

There was no one found at the scene.

According to the RCMP, the vehicle that was set on fire was reported stolen and the scene is being investigated.

Fortis BC attended the scene because of powerlines in the area, but they weren’t affected.

READ MORE: Thieves target Central Okanagan Search and Rescue vehicle

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireKelownaVehicles