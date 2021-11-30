Vehicle fire in Kelowna not deemed suspicious

A car fire at the 1200 block of Loseth Drive in Kelowna has been deemed not suspicious, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

The incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, in the Black Mountain area in Kelowna. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle posed an exposure threat to a nearby residential structure. However, the first arriving officer reported a fully involved vehicle fire and no exposure issues. The fire was quickly extinguished by the first arriving crew.

The fire department responded with two engines, a rescue unit and a command vehicle. RCMP also attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious and most likely a mechanical/electrical failure,” wrote John Kelly, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department.

