Renshaw road was closed while emergency crews were on scene

Renshaw Road, in Rutland, was closed in both directions, Thursday evenings, as fire crews doused a vehicle blaze.

According to witnesses smoke could be seen rising from the vehicle’s hood.

Firefighters worked quickly to douse the SUV. The owner said he went to start his vehicle but it wouldn’t start and then it began to smoke.

No one was injured in the incident and flames did not spread to any other structures.

