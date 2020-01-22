(Black Press file photo)

Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

A call about a vehicle fire at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park was between the jurisdictions of the Summerland Fire Department and the Peachland Fire Department.

The call came in to the Summerland Fire Department on Jan. 22 at 3:48 a.m. However, fire chief Glenn Noble said the park is out of the municipality’s fire protection jurisdiction.

The Summerland RCMP detachment did not respond either, as the park is outside of its coverage area.

Officials with the Peachland Fire Department said their fire protection coverage does not extend to the provincial park.

The West Kelowna RCMP detachment sent a member to attend to the vehicle fire.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus
Next story
Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

So far, at least six people have died and 275 people have contracted the virus worldwide

Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

YLW passengers in need of accommodations could be getting another option

Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

Kelowna sea cadets grab medals at local biathlon competition

Three cadets from the 93 Grenville Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps brought home the hardware

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

The mayor’s pay is set to go from $30,000 to $60,000 over three years

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

A Shuswap mortgage investment corporation faces BC Securities hearing

Securities commission alleges misrepresentations and false or misleading statements in documents

American lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos boarder

Shawn Jensen allegedly smuggled AR-15, Ruger .22 over U.S./Canada border, with no licence.

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Most Read