UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Vehicles are slow going in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just after Predator Ridge

UPDATE: 6:08 p.m.

Traffic is still slow going on Highway 97 going south.

The vehicle caught fire just before 5 p.m. and has since been extinguished.

A tow truck is at the scene to clear things up.

_________

A vehicle fire between Predator Ridge Resort and Winfield is causing severe traffic delays on Highway 97 going south.

Crews are on the scene responding to the fire.

A reporter is headed to the location of the incident.

More to come.

