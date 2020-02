Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

Vernon firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Monday morning.

The blaze was at a residence at 45th Avenue and 23rd Street around 10:30 a.m.

While the vehicle was nearby area homes, the blaze was contained to the vehicle.

