Crash in West Kelowna. Image: Dave Ogilve

Vehicle flips following collision in West Kelowna

A three vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Highway 97, Tuesday morning

A three-vehicle collision stalled traffic in West Kelowna, Tuesday morning.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to flip onto its side in the southbound lanes of Highway 97.

Emergency crews are detouring traffic onto Hudson Road to Stevens Road as Highway 97 is closed southbound.

The incident happened at Highway 97 and Hudson Road at about 8 a.m.

BC Ambulance was on the scene; however, it’s unclear if anyone was taken to hospital.

car crash

