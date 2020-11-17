Vehicle flips on Coquihalla

Southbound traffic is blocked due to a vehicle incident

Southbound traffic is blocked on the Coquihalla near Zopkios following a vehicle incident.

It appears a vehicle flipped onto its side near the Zopkios Rest Area. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the incident, that took place about 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

Highway 5 is reportedly slushy with wet flurries near the summit.

More to come.

car crash