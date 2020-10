The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 18

A vehicle went over an embankment on Boucherie Road between Mission Hill Road and Greenbay Road on Oct. 18. (Contributed)

A vehicle went over an embankment in West Kelowna late Sunday night.

At around 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 18, a vehicle went over an embankment on Boucherie Road between Mission Hill Road and Greenbay Road.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Kelowna RCMP, fire and ambulance were on scene.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

READ MORE: Million-dollar lotto ticket bought in Okanagan

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter