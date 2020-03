Fire department on-scene in 200 block of Poplar Point Drive near Knox Mountain

Vehicle fire in a garage in the 200 block of Poplar Point Drive in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Kelowna Fire Department is on-scene at a vehicle fire near Knox Mountain.

The blaze happened Sunday after 1 p.m. in a garage in the 200 block of Poplar Point Drive.

Two engines were on-scene. It’s believed at least one vehicle has been severely damaged and there is smoke and fire damage to the garage as well.

More to come…

