A vehicle incident on Highway 33 has stalled traffic down to a single lane on Saturday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, there was an incident between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road (11 to 14 kilometres south of Kelowna) that has caused the highway to have just a single lane of alternating traffic for about 2.7 km.

