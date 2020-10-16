Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1

DriveBC webcams show winter driving conditions, with slush and snow on the highway. (DriveBC photo)

Single lane alternating traffic is causing delays just west of the provincial border

The Trans-Canada Highway is experiencing delays, with single-lane alternating traffic just west of the Alberta/B.C. border, due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

Road conditions are poor, with snow and slushy sections along the highway from just west of Golden, all the way to the border.

DriveBC estimates an update by 11 a.m. MST.

Snow and rain is expected to continue throughout the day, with 10-20 cm of snow forecasted to fall in the area throughout the day, according to Environment Canada.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

