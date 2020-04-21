Coquihalla closed in both directions, Medevac to land

Drive BC says the incident happened five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road

Drivers should expect up to an hour of delays on the Coquihalla Highway, as crews deal with a vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt.

The incident is five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road, Drive BC stated. The road is closed to all traffic in both directions and a medevac is landing at the scene.

The next update from Drive BC is expected at 5:30 p.m.

More to follow.

