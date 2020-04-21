Coquihalla closed in both directions, Medevac to land

Drive BC says the incident happened five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road

Drivers should expect up to an hour of delays on the Coquihalla Highway, as crews deal with a vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt.

The incident is five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road, Drive BC stated. The road is closed to all traffic in both directions and a medevac is landing at the scene.

The next update from Drive BC is expected at 5:30 p.m.

More to follow.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

Just Posted

Coquihalla closed in both directions, Medevac to land

Drive BC says the incident happened five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, was found hiding in a camper and subsequently arrested

Blasting permit issued on Mount Boucherie

The blasting work will take approximately one month

Free toilet paper offered alongside takeout at Lake Country restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

Fairy doors pop up in Rose Valley Regional Park

The doors add magic to the trails

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vehicle incident causing hour-long delay on Coquihalla

Drive BC says the incident happened five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road

Decorative rock tumbles from Vernon complex

Nobody injured Monday evening as rock falls off side of Catherine Gardens building downtown

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Most Read