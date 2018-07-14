Update: Traffic back to normal after accident in Lake Country

Witnesses are reporting the traffic is backed up near the Husky gas station on Hwy 97

Update: 1 p.m.

Witnesses are reporting that traffic has returned to normal.

Original:

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident near Lake Country at about this afternoon.

#BCHwy97 reports of a vehicle incident near Lake Country. We are looking in to it. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 14, 2018

According to a Lake Country community Facebook group, traffic is backed up near the Husky gas station at 10550 Highway 97.

DriveBC tweeted an accident near Woodsdale Road is affecting traffic in both directions.

According to witnesses, traffic has been back up in both directions since 11 a.m.

Denise Warren wrote she heard a crunch sound in front of Nor-Val Rentals Ltd. around that time.

