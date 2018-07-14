Google Maps

Update: Traffic back to normal after accident in Lake Country

Witnesses are reporting the traffic is backed up near the Husky gas station on Hwy 97

Update: 1 p.m.

Witnesses are reporting that traffic has returned to normal.

Original:

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident near Lake Country at about this afternoon.

According to a Lake Country community Facebook group, traffic is backed up near the Husky gas station at 10550 Highway 97.

DriveBC tweeted an accident near Woodsdale Road is affecting traffic in both directions.

According to witnesses, traffic has been back up in both directions since 11 a.m.

Denise Warren wrote she heard a crunch sound in front of Nor-Val Rentals Ltd. around that time.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Just Posted

Update: Traffic back to normal after accident in Lake Country

Witnesses are reporting the traffic is backed up near the Husky gas station on Hwy 97

Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

The 70th annual Swim Across the Lake takes place today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

5 things to do in Kelowna for $5 or less

Enjoy the sunshine this week and save money at the same time

Help from afar: Kelowna woman helps builds schools in Cambodia

Take a page from Elaine Crebo’s book

Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

The officer responded to the scene of a fully engulfed car fire along a forest service road

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Most Read