A screen capture of the DriveBC highway camera at highway 5 and Comstock Road. (DriveBC)

A section of highway 5 is closed following a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting an incident at Comstock Road and the highway, south of Merritt.

Drivers should expect major delays.

DriveBC says a detour is available via highway 3.

