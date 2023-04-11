Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident in Rogers Pass this morning (April 11).
The incident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. near the west boundary of Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.
⛔ #BCHwy1 is CLOSED west of #RogersPass due to a vehicle incident. #Revelstoke #GoldenBC
ℹ️ Information and updates:https://t.co/JFm8K0nirP pic.twitter.com/bJzOrsGZoO
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 11, 2023
This incident may cause major delays for travellers heading east on Highway 1, as a planned five-day closure of the stretch of highway at Kicking Horse Canyon will begin at noon.
Following the closure east of Golden, those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to take Highway 95 south at Golden until reaching Radium, then take Highway 93 until it intersects with Highway 1 at Castle Junction.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.