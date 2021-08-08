Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 near Princeton

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
A vehicle incidents has closed highway 3 near Princeton Sunday afternoon.
According to Aim Roads, the crash closed the busy highway approximately 11 km west of Princeton. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no estimated time of opening.
DriveBC is indicating there won’t be another update until 3:30 p.m.
*VEHICLE INCIDENT* #BCHwy3, CLOSED, apprx 11km west of #PrincetonBC. Emergency crews on scene. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Detour via #BCHwy5, #BCHwy97C, & #BCHwy5A. Event Link: https://t.co/MCwmZMhTvN #HopeBC #ManningPark @TranBC @EAMOperations pic.twitter.com/DCIl9Pudc4
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) August 8, 2021
CLOSED #BCHwy3 – Vehicle incident near Whipsaw FSR west of #PrincetonBC has closed the highway. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening. Update approximately 3:30 PM.
Alt route #BCHwy5, #BCHwy97C, and #BCHwy5A.
Info here: https://t.co/XqvJNl7iNQ#HopeBC @Manningpark pic.twitter.com/Iywd6ib2xb
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2021
