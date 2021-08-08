A vehicle incident shut down Highway 3 near Princeton at 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 near Princeton

There is no estimated time of re-opening

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

A vehicle incidents has closed highway 3 near Princeton Sunday afternoon.

According to Aim Roads, the crash closed the busy highway approximately 11 km west of Princeton. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no estimated time of opening.

DriveBC is indicating there won’t be another update until 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Couple trapped for hours after crash in Princeton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Wildfire causes Vernon transit reduction
Next story
Alberta Premier says he won’t ‘take lectures’ from federal health minister on COVID

Just Posted

A crash on Highway 97 at Main Street and Paynter Road has resulted in minor injuries. (Dave Oglivie/Contributed)
Crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna results in minor injuries

While the low-pressure system brought cooler temperatures and helped control some wildfires in the area, the incoming heat wave may be a challenge for crews fighting blazes across the Okanagan region. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)
Heat forecasted for Kelowna area starting Monday, Aug. 9

The Okanagan Indian Band says no structures have been lost on band property due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire as of Sunday, Aug. 8, at 10:40 a.m. (Jerry Thompson photo)
No OKIB structures lost to date in White Rock Lake Fire

A photo of the Mt. Miller fire on Friday, Aug. 5. (BC Wildfire Services)
Mt. Miller wildfire near Glenrosa being held