UPDATE: Highway 3 reopens west of Princeton following vehicle incident

Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton. At Whipsaw Creek Road on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle incident closed the highway in both directions. (Photo- DriveBC)

UPDATE 2:36 p.m.

Highway 3 has reopened in both directions about 11 kilometres west of Princeton.

A vehicle incident closed the highway at Whipsaw Creek Road shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

DriveBC says motorists can expect delays in the area.

✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy3 is OPEN after a closure west of #PrincetonBC at Whipsaw Creek Rd due to a vehicle incident. Expect delays. #Eastgate #CrowsnestHwy — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 31, 2022

ORIGINAL

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Princeton following a vehicle incident Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31.

DriveBC reports the closure at Whipsaw Creek Road, 11 kilometres west of Princeton.

Crews are on scene and no detour is available.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 3 p.m.

⛔️ REMINDER #BCHwy3 is CLOSED west of #PrincetonBC at Whipsaw Creek Rd due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. No detour is available. #Eastgate #CrowsnestHwy ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/g9nDA1nybL pic.twitter.com/ZJ0EAIO89W — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 31, 2022

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNews