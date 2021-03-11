Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Princeton.

This comes after a vehicle incident occurred 11 km west of the city, between Whipsay Creek Rd and Blackfoot Rd.

According to an update by DriveBC at 3:36 p.m. on March 11, emergency crews are on scene, and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. and can be found here.

