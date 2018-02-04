UPDATE: Bus rollover on Hwy. 5 sends one to hospital

Accident occurred at Mine Creek between Merritt and Hope

One person has been sent to hospital in stable condition after a crash involving a tour bus on Hwy. 5 Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that paramedics responded to a crash involving a tour bus south of Merritt and that crews are still on scene helping bus passengers.

BCEHS paramedics are on the scene of a motor vehicle incident involving a tour bus in #Merritt. One patient has been transported to the hospital in stable condition. Paramedics are staying on the scene to care for the remaining bus passengers with our medical support unit. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) February 4, 2018

Earlier Sunday morning, DriveBC reported that Hwy. 5 was closed northbound at Hope following a vehicle incident at Mine Creek

The Kamscan Twitter account said the closure is due to a rollover on Highway 5 near the Coldwater Interchange, later tweeting a screen grab of a Facebook post with a photo of the incident.

“Crash on the coq. Sheet of ice with rain on top. Was literally sideways trying to get stopped. No sand of course,” the Facebook post reads.

Drive B.C. said that the highway is expected to open at 1 p.m.

REMINDER – #BCHwy5 CLOSED northbound at Hope due to a vehicle incident at Mine Creek. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening is unknown. Alternate route via #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy3.https://t.co/VtFB9jvoHu — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2018

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.