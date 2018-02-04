UPDATE: Bus rollover on Hwy. 5 sends one to hospital

Accident occurred at Mine Creek between Merritt and Hope

One person has been sent to hospital in stable condition after a crash involving a tour bus on Hwy. 5 Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that paramedics responded to a crash involving a tour bus south of Merritt and that crews are still on scene helping bus passengers.

Earlier Sunday morning, DriveBC reported that Hwy. 5 was closed northbound at Hope following a vehicle incident at Mine Creek

The Kamscan Twitter account said the closure is due to a rollover on Highway 5 near the Coldwater Interchange, later tweeting a screen grab of a Facebook post with a photo of the incident.

“Crash on the coq. Sheet of ice with rain on top. Was literally sideways trying to get stopped. No sand of course,” the Facebook post reads.

Drive B.C. said that the highway is expected to open at 1 p.m.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mine Creek. (DriveBC)

Previous story
Updated: B.C ’s Alex Chen Canada’s new top chef

Just Posted

A another snowy Sunday in Kelowna, rain this afternoon

Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

Updated: B.C ’s Alex Chen Canada’s new top chef

Chen takes gold at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna Saturday night

Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

Rain, snow expected for the Okanagan, but no alert in effect for those areas

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Strong finish for host Owls at West Can tourney

After two losses to start annual basketball tournament, KSS defeats team from Saskatoon.

‘Vehicle incident’ closes Hwy. 5 northbound at Hope

DriveBC says available detours are Hwy. 3 or Hwy. 1

Man shot in foot in Kamloops

Police say several people were arrested at a nearby home, but no charges have yet been laid

B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

A university in Surrey is training students for the future of legalized pot

Warriors drop weekend set to division rivals

West Kelowna falls in Salmon Arm Friday and loses to Merritt Saturday at home in BCHL action

‘Tips ground Rockets for weekend sweep

Everett wins home-and-home over Kelowna in battle for first in WHL’s Western Conference

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read