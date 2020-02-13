Vehicle incident near Revelstoke closes Highway 1

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident over Rogers Pass.

DriveBC is assessing and will update in roughly an hour. No detour is available and there is no estimated time for reopening.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, with up to 20 cm expected to fall be tomorrow.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will close tomorrow for avalanche control from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The closure will be at Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city.

