(Heather Lueck image)

Crash north of Enderby knocks out power, slows Highway 97A traffic

A witness shared images of a medical helicopter landing at the scene

A serious vehicle crash north of Enderby reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred between Old Salmon Arm Road and Salts Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill, AIMRoads stated in a tweet at 2:47 p.m. June 12.

A witness shared images of a medical helicopter landing at the scene.

The crash knocked out power in the area – 335 customers are blacked out from the Grandview Bench area to Enderby’s north end. BC Hydro confirmed the outage is related to the crash, and crews are on site with power expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

Residents in the area reported traffic bring turned around at 3 p.m., close to the time the medical helicopter landed. No reports of injuries or details of the incident have been reported at this time.

“It’s a really bad accident, drove past it just after it happened,” one person posted in the Happens in Enderby, Stays… Facebook group.

Traffic is reportedly being rerouted to Deep Creek and Back Enderby roads. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control, with the next DriveBC update to come at 7 p.m.

Updates will be shared here as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: 3 recent domestic flights to and from Kelowna contained cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

Just Posted

Toria Kover windups a pitch at the mound. (Contributed)
Kelowna softball player to play for NCAA Division I school later this fall

‘It’s a surreal experience, really’

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
3 recent domestic flights to and from Kelowna contained cases of COVID-19

The flights occurred between June 1 and 8

The RCMP presence in Central Okanagan public schools is being reviewed by the board of education. (File photo)
RCMP presence welcomed in Central Okanagan public schools

Staff survey feedback overwhelmingly positive from students, staff and parents

The administrative headquarters for the Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 2 Central Okanagan Schools

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home

Farming Karma is set to release a line of fruit vodka sodas soon. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna fruit growers expanding line of beverages

Farming Karma is expanding from fruit sodas to fruit vodka sodas

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

Most Read