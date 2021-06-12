Crash north of Enderby knocks out power, slows Highway 97A traffic

A witness shared images of a medical helicopter landing at the scene

A serious vehicle crash north of Enderby reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred between Old Salmon Arm Road and Salts Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill, AIMRoads stated in a tweet at 2:47 p.m. June 12.

A witness shared images of a medical helicopter landing at the scene.

The crash knocked out power in the area – 335 customers are blacked out from the Grandview Bench area to Enderby’s north end. BC Hydro confirmed the outage is related to the crash, and crews are on site with power expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

Residents in the area reported traffic bring turned around at 3 p.m., close to the time the medical helicopter landed. No reports of injuries or details of the incident have been reported at this time.

“It’s a really bad accident, drove past it just after it happened,” one person posted in the Happens in Enderby, Stays… Facebook group.

Traffic is reportedly being rerouted to Deep Creek and Back Enderby roads. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control, with the next DriveBC update to come at 7 p.m.

Updates will be shared here as more information becomes available.

Brendan Shykora

