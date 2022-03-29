DriveBC webcam at Golden Donal Upper bridge.

DriveBC webcam at Golden Donal Upper bridge.

Vehicle incident on Highway 1 just east of Golden

Expect delays, according to DriveBC

Expect delays along Highway 1 five kilometres east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

Crews are en route to respond to the scene. No further update has been provided.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:41 p.m. local time.

Drive BC also warns to watch for falling rocks between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 15.5 kilometres.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

