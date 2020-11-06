Vehicle incident slows traffic at Hwy 97 and Commonwealth Road

A collision has partially blocked traffic on Highway 97 at Commonwealth Road.
At approx. 4:29 p.m., the collision occurred.
A vehicle appears to be stuck in the intersection, partially blocking traffic heading towards Vernon.
It does not appear anyone was trapped in the vehicle.
No further information is known at this time.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com
@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.