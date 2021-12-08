Image Drive BC

Vehicle incidents stall traffic on Highway 3 West and Highway 5A, near Princeton

Emergency vehicles on scene on Highway 5A, closed in both directions

Vehicle incidents have stalled traffic on Highway 5A north of Princeton, and Highway 3 west of Princeton, Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the early evening.

A semi trailer jack-knifed on the shoulder on Highway 3 near Whipsaw Creek Road, 11 km west of town, according to Drive BC. Single lane alternating traffic was being conducted at 7:50 p.m., with an update anticipated at 8:30 p.m.

As of 6:49 p.m., Drive BC was also reporting a vehicle incident on Highway 5A, near Summers Creek Road. The road is closed in both directions, with emergency vehicles on scene, and an assessment is in progress.

