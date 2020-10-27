Vehicle into ditch on Highway 97C

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Okanagan Connector.

A white vehicle left the road about 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, near Brenda Mine.

According to the DriveBC highway cameras, several people were able to vacate the vehicle.

The vehicle appears to have skidded off the highway, through a ditch, over an on-ramp and into another ditch.

Snow and icy conditions may have played a factor in the crash.

