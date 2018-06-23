A photo of the damage left as a result of a vehicle colliding with a power pole in the Glenmore area of Kelowna Friday evening. —Image: Crystal Ezra/Facebook

Vehicle knocks down power pole in Kelowna

Female driver apprehended by police after reportedly leaving the crash scene

A collision between a vehicle and a utility pole in the Glenmore area of Kelowna Friday resulted in police apprehending the female driver after she reportedly drove away from the scene.

The driver and vehicle were found a block away from the crash site, which on Mountain Avenue. The collision occurred on Clifton Road near High Road Friday evening.

Area resident Crystal Ezra, who said she lives beside where the pole was knocked down, posted a photo of the downed pole on Facebook and said it happened right outside her house.

She said in a Facebook post the female driver appeared to have her key taken away by some bystanders at the scene of the crash, but she got them back and drove away but only got about 200 years down the road.

Ezra said it appeared alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Police have yet to comment on collision. It is not known if the female drive sustained any injuries in the incident.

Fortis crews were dispatched to the scene to repaired the downed power lines.

