The incident occurred around 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 15

Vehicle rollover in West Kelowna on Oct. 15, 2020. (Contributed)

A vehicle crashed and knocked out a power pole at a motor home park in West Kelowna on Thursday night.

On Oct. 15 at around 11:05 p.m., a vehicle struck and knocked over a power pole at 1699 Ross Rd. and Bartley Rd.

The car subsequently rolled over and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Kelowna RCMP, fire and ambulance were on scene.

READ MORE: RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna airport FedEx depot

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Follow me on Twitter