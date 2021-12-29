A vehicle landed in the ditch on Highway 97 near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)

A vehicle landed in the ditch on Highway 97 near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country

Incident took place near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road

Winter driving conditions led a vehicle into the ditch off Highway 97 north of Lake Country Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road. The RCMP attended the scene and firefighters reportedly left the scene and headed towards Vernon with lights flashing.

No details on potential injuries are available at this time. The Lake Country Calendar has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

READ MORE: Passerby rescues driver in Kamloops after vehicle lands in icy river

READ MORE: Former Vernon woman escapes house fire with cat

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Ice jams could cause Similkameen River to rise
Next story
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a woman waving a knife in a hotel lobby on Wednesday morning (Dec. 29) (Black Press Media file)
RCMP respond to woman waving knife in West Kelowna hotel lobby

Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal and board of education chair Moyra Baxter are again facing adopting measures to protect students from a COVID-19 variant. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school reopening disrupted by omicron variant

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

Incident on Rutland Road. (Matt Tyefisher)
‘Rubbernecking’ leads to crash on Rutland Road