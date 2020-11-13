Vehicle over embankment on Westside Road

The incident happened near Fintry about 10:30 a.m. Friday

A vehicle is reportedly hanging over the cliff off of Westside Road near Shalal Road.

West Kelowna and Westside fire crews are attending the scene for a high angle rescue.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, in the Fintry area.

According to those on scene, the roads are very icy. It’s unclear if the occupants of the vehicle were able to escape uninjured.

Westside Road is blocked in both directions while emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

