Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna was interrupted by a single vehicle accident after 5 p.m. this afternoon. Photo: David Ogilvie/Contributor

Emergency response personnel in West Kelowna were kept busy in West Kelowna this afternoon with two incidents involving vehicles.

The first involved a fire in a compound at the rear of 2514 Juliann Rd. around 4:40 p.m.

The fire was put out quickly thanks to a fast response from local firefighters.

The second auto mishap involved a single-vehicle crash in the left southbound lane on Highway 97 just past the Nancee Way Overpass.

One southbound lane was kept open while waiting for a tow truck to arrive on scene and remove the damaged vehicle.

