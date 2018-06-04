Southbound traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna was interrupted by a single vehicle accident after 5 p.m. this afternoon. Photo: David Ogilvie/Contributor

Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna

Accident and vehicle fire keep emergency personnel busy

Emergency response personnel in West Kelowna were kept busy in West Kelowna this afternoon with two incidents involving vehicles.

The first involved a fire in a compound at the rear of 2514 Juliann Rd. around 4:40 p.m.

The fire was put out quickly thanks to a fast response from local firefighters.

The second auto mishap involved a single-vehicle crash in the left southbound lane on Highway 97 just past the Nancee Way Overpass.

One southbound lane was kept open while waiting for a tow truck to arrive on scene and remove the damaged vehicle.

