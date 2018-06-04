Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna

Emergency response personnel in West Kelowna were kept busy in West Kelowna this afternoon with two incidents involving vehicles.
The first involved a fire in a compound at the rear of 2514 Juliann Rd. around 4:40 p.m.
The fire was put out quickly thanks to a fast response from local firefighters.
The second auto mishap involved a single-vehicle crash in the left southbound lane on Highway 97 just past the Nancee Way Overpass.
One southbound lane was kept open while waiting for a tow truck to arrive on scene and remove the damaged vehicle.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.