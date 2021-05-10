Vehicle rollover on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The crash happened Sunday night about 9:30 p.m.

Highway 97 northbound was closed in West Kelowna, Sunday night due to a vehicle crash.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the Glenrosa on-ramp.

The two-vehicle collision caused one of the vehicles to flip onto its side near Gorman’s Mill.

Several people were attended to on scene by BC Ambulance, the extent of their injuries is not known.

The highway was closed for just over an hour while emergency crews were on scene.

