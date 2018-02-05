Vehicle rollover sends two to hospital

Emergency crews were on scene of single vehicle rollover in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, Monday night.

The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. just before the Highway 97C overpass.

According to witnesses, two people were put in the care of BC Ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Those on scene say it was raining and the road was ‘slick’ when the incident occurred.

The highway is open to alternating lane traffic.

A tow truck is on scene.

