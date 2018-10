The accident was reported this morning

A vehicle rolled into the ditch this morning in West Kelowna.

At about 11:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover along Glenrosa Road after it was said to be driving back from Crystal Mountain.

Police, ambulance and the local fire department were on scene.

