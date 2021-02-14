Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Aim Roads put out this funny meme to remind people that their sanders will be out today all over the roads in the Okangan so don’t stand near them when they are at work.

Dashcam video captured a vehicle sliding out of control on Highway 97 and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland Saturday night. It’s unknown what resulted in that crash but it was indicative of the icy road conditions on that highway Saturday.

Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland was particularly icy Saturday night, resulting in several vehicles in the ditch or sliding on black ice.

The video posted to a Penticton page shows the vehicle spinning out on Highway 97 near Summerland around 11 p.m. and slamming into the new cement barriers. Without those barriers, that driver would have driven right into oncoming traffic.

Genadiy Selivanov’s dash cam caught this vehicle sliding out of control and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland.

The temperatures Saturday night were still hovering around -10 degrees Celsius so there appears to be more black ice on the roads.

AIM Roads was awarded a 10-year contract by the Ministry of Transportation in 2019 to provide highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan and Okanagan-Shuswap service areas. Last year, residents of Penticton and Summerland were highly critical of their maintenance of Highway 97 during snow storms.

AIM Roads put out a tweet yesterday saying they will be sanding the roads last night and today (Sunday), asking drivers to stay clear of their sanding trucks. In the tweet, they showed three Bernie Sanders standing too close to the road as a funny way to get your attention.

