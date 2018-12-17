Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Vehicle stolen after break-in at Lake Country home

RCMP are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle

Police are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle in the wake of an interrupted residential break and enter to a home in Lake Country.

On Dec. 17 at 6:07 a.m., Lake Country RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a residence located in a subdivision off Carrs Landing Road. Police have learned that the homeowners were awakened to an unknown suspect unlawfully inside their home. One of the homeowners confronted the intruder who brandished a weapon.

“After being confronted, the masked suspect allegedly fled from the home, driving the owners white 2016 Lexus CT200 sedan,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Thankfully none of the residents of the home were injured during the confrontation.”

RELATED: RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

Lake Country RCMP are being supported, in their still ongoing investigation, by the Kelowna Regional Detachment’s Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS). Forensic specialists conducted an examination of the scene today for physical evidence.

RELATED: RCMP not at fault after B.C. man didn’t look both ways, got hit by car

If you spot the white 2016 Lexus CT200, which was bearing British Columbia licence plates CV777V at the time of the theft, you are advised not to approach the vehicle or its occupants and call your local police immediately.

The Lake Country RCMP are asking anyone with video surveillance of Carrs Landing Road between McCreight Road and Gable Road, or any information that may assist our investigators, to contact the Lake Country RCMP Detachment at 250-766-2288. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air passenger rights: 6 things about what the Liberals are offering
Next story
RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

Just Posted

Vehicle stolen after break-in at Lake Country home

RCMP are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle

Traffic backed up Northbound on Highway 97

Plan an alternate route if possible

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s youth program receives $50,000 grant

The Home Depot Canada Foundation gave the grant to support a housing project for youth

Regional District of Central Okanagan Holiday closures

The office will be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1

‘Are we going to play?’ Alberta boy with rare illness no big deal for classmates

Porter Stanley is one of 30 people in the world to be diagnosed with Beare-Stevenson syndrome, a craniofacial disorder.

B.C. securities regulator probes ‘most expansive’ alleged trading scheme in its history

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Air passenger rights: 6 things about what the Liberals are offering

For 3- to 6-hour delays, compensation is $400. Between 6 and 9 hours, $700. Over 9 hours is $1,000

RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

Police attempt to stop truck near Enderby, thought to be tied to alleged Salmon Arm armed robbery

New biker gang with ties to Hells Angels crops up in Lower Mainland

The Street Reapers were formed late last year and have been seen in Fort Langley.

10-lane George Massey bridge too big, B.C. study says

Consultants say replacement tunnel cost similar to new bridge

Couple caught up in B.C. Legislature bomb plot to learn their fate

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody were arrested as part of an undercover RCMP sting on Canada Day 2013

Missouri poacher ordered to repeatedly watch ‘Bambi’

Sentence comes from one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history

Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor known for Deadpool movies will voice film to be released Feb. 15, 2019

Most Read