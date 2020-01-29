Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending

  • Jan. 29, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man may face charges after police say they found “a substantial amount of illicit drugs” during a vehicle stop on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Valleyview.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties stopped the driver at 9 p.m. after an officer spotted a woman attempting to get out of the vehicle while it was moving. She said an officer spotted a container filled with what appeared to be drugs in the driver’s pocket and, later, found a knife in his possession.

“When the officer went to the vehicle, he found bear spray in plain sight,” Shelkie said. “A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia, a stolen laptop and approximately 303 grams of illicit drugs believed to be fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.”

Shelkie said the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis and a report has been sent to a prosecutor for charge approval.

The name of the 34-year-old has not been made public.

READ MORE: Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief
Next story
City of Kelowna outlines strategic priorities over next three years

Just Posted

BREAKING: Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The cyclist has been taken to the Kelowna General Hospital

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief

Sixty-four per cent of Big White’s staff is Australian

Law firm donates $30,000 towards mental health initiatives at Okanagan College

The donation will help create two annual awards for students in the college’s Human Service Work program

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

Straight from DeHart

Oral surgeon returns to his Kelowna roots

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Most Read