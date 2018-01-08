When he returned the next day his windows were smashed, his light bar was stolen, and his winch assembly was gone. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK)

Vehicle stripped on Kelowna forest road

“Whoever did this was prepared.”

If you go out in the woods today, you may want to lock up your stuff.

A Kelowna man was helping to tow some people from the main Gillard forest service road on Friday afternoon when his front u-joint exploded and he had to leave his Jeep behind.

When he returned the next day his windows were smashed, his light bar was stolen, and his winch assembly was gone.

“Chains and a tool box were also stolen,” reads a Facebook post by a Chase Ashley.

“My winch has a distinct blue knob on the front. Winch was a 9,500 lb smittybilt xrc gen 2. If anyone hears of anything or sees any of my stuff that got stolen please message me. Whoever did this was prepared.”

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that anyone with any information can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-996.

