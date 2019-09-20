(File photo)

Vehicle taken by gunpoint in South Okanagan carjacking recovered

Penticton RCMP said the criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing

Penticton RCMP have located and recovered a vehicle that was taken from the owner by gunpoint on East Side Road on Thursday afternoon.

The grey 2017 Toyota Rav4 was discovered abandoned in the vicinity of Eckhardt Avenue West and Comox Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

A driver was flagged down around 3 p.m. on Thursday by a man standing by a motorcycle. When the driver in the Rav4 stopped to assist, the man flagging the driver down pointed a firearm and told them to exit the vehicle.

RCMP said the criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing at this time as police continue their efforts to identify their suspect. According to police, forensic specialists will be conducting a full examination of the vehicle, searching for physical evidence.

Police are reminding the public that the suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20-30 years of age, standing approx. five foot seven inches tall, with curly dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with any information, including video surveillance or dash camera footage is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP.

